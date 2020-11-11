Driver runs over 3 people in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and a woman were injured when they were run over by a car Tuesday morning, police said.
Akron police said Vernon Hollis, 28, drove over the victims with his car after a fight inside a home in the 1200 block of Neville Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
According to police, the two female victims were taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with minor injuries.
The 41-year-old male victim suffered an apparent broken leg.
He is also being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
Hollis is charged with felonious assault.
