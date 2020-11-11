Northeast Ohio students honor local veterans, alumni with flag commemoration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Veterans Day is about more than just placing a flag in your yard. It’s about thanking the people who selflessly answered the call.
“We volunteer to do this, so that we can have all of this, and you know, its good to see appreciation like this,” said Corporal Erik Ferry.
Corporal Ferry is a proud Westlake High School graduate, and the flags planted outside of his alma mater remind him of his time spent with the United States Marine Corps.
Ferry, along with 26 others, are being honored by the athletic boosters.
They were selected by students, like Matthew Eadie, who say their service has enhanced their everyday lives.
“Knowing what my dad did and my grandpa did, it’s nice to just learn that there’s people willing to sacrifice a lot for our country” said Eadie.
These athletes and veterans have more in common than you’d think. Their will and determination bond them together.
“In wrestling, we have a phrase. ‘Dedication, determination, desire,' and I think that describes every veteran perfectly” said Wrestling Coach Bill Bowles.
Every flag represents an individual who put themselves second, making sure we, as Americans, are safe and free.
“Its really nice to know that people are willing to do that, because I don’t know if I would be able to” said Eadie.
