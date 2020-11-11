Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler temps and dry heading into Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures continue to fall heading into the evening and overnight hours.
Most of us will wake up to temperatures Thursday morning in the upper 30s.
Skies will be mainly clear through the overnight with winds NW 5-7.
We stay sunny and dry through the end of the work week.
Highs will be cooler in the low 50s.
Weekend starts off cold with highs only in the upper 40s.
Clouds move in through the day before our next system arrives Sunday.
This will bring us warmer temperatures to start, followed by showers and gusty winds that will last into the beginning of next week.
