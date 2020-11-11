Padua Volleyball aiming for a National Championship

Cirigliano and Chessar are just two of seven seniors on the team. They would love to finish their high school careers with their second state title. But there is another twist this year, if they win, they are expected to be named national champions. They are ranked as the top team in the United States. “It’s a lot of pressure. The X is on their back every single day," said Head Coach Jim BeHarry. He will have the girls ready. “We have the talent, the coaches are awesome and they prepared us for this moment,” said Chessar.