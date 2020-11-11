Padua Volleyball aiming for a National Championship

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A chance to win a state championship is always special, even if you seem to play for one every year. “Freshman year we won it all. Sophomore and Junior year we lost in the finals,” said senior Jordan Chessar. “Those were both extremely tough to endure, but they were also learning experiences.”
They might have learned from the experience, but they sure did not enjoy it. “Losing the state championship was probably the worst day of my life,” said senior Brooke Cirigliano. “It was absolutely horrible. I think about that loss every single day.”
Cirigliano and Chessar are just two of seven seniors on the team. They would love to finish their high school careers with their second state title. But there is another twist this year, if they win, they are expected to be named national champions. They are ranked as the top team in the United States. “It’s a lot of pressure. The X is on their back every single day," said Head Coach Jim BeHarry. He will have the girls ready. “We have the talent, the coaches are awesome and they prepared us for this moment,” said Chessar.
Padua is a small school and would normally be slotted in Division II. The OHSAA has other things that factor into a school’s division, the Bruins are playing at the Division I level because they have so many good players.
They leave for Dayton on Thursday. On Friday they’ll square off at Butler High School against Watterson High School, they are out of Columbus. Padua defeated Watterson earlier this year. If they advance, they will take on either Cincinnati’s Mount Notre Dame, or St. Joseph, from right here in Cleveland. That showdown would be on Sunday.
