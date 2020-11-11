11 of the past 21 days, Ohio has set a record for new COVID-19 cases in single day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine canceled his normal Tuesday afternoon news conference to instead address the entire state at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
The state has seen record new COVID-19 cases in 11 out of the past 21 days.
As pointed out Monday, by DeWine’s top doctors, the rise in cases is not just about the increase in testing.
The percent of people coming back with a positive test is rising faster than the increase in testing.
On Sept. 20, 2.5% of the 29,570 Ohioans tested came back positive for coronavirus.
On Nov. 8, the percent positive jumped to 11%, with 39,139 people tested.
When the percent positive number increases, it shows community spread because more of the people tested are infected.
On Wednesday, Dr. Keith Armitage, Medical Director at the University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health, discussed the increase in cases and the sharp rise in Ohio’s percent positive number.
In the past three weeks DeWine has said several times that he does not want to announce closures and shutdowns because the impact on the economy and people’s mental health when they lock down.
On Monday, DeWine’s top doctors agreed with not shutting the state down, saying this is not a problem you can legislate your way out of.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.