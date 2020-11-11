Richmond Heights police officer helps deliver baby in car

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A police officer helped deliver a baby early Wednesday morning after being flagged down by the frantic father.
Officer Jonathan Ross was shooting radar on Richmond Road when the dad stopped his car and waved him over.
“Usually, when you get flagged down at 1:30 in the morning, something is going on. It could be a million things.”
When Ross got to the car, he could see the woman was in labor and called for paramedics.
There was no time to get to the hospital, so Ross and the paramedics delivered the baby in the car.
"When I went up to the car, I wasn’t expecting it, but the baby was halfway out, head was showing, arms were out. So, I just tried to talk her through it, help her out. Officer Ross can be heard on his dashcam video asking questions and motivation to the mother.
“Can you try and pick him up. His feet are still inside me. Okay, keep pushing him out.”
But in the meantime, the baby needs more help, so officer Ross went to work. He passed his flashlight to the child’s father so he could see what to do,
“Oh, here we go. Here we go. Here we go. Is he breathing, babe? Yes. Thank God. Thank you, Jesus.”
The mom and dad are now the proud parents of a healthy baby boy!
Ross said it was something he never expected to do.
