Cleveland Indians Shane Bieber runs away with American League Cy Young Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the 6th time in history, the American League Cy Young Award went to a Cleveland Indian, and not surprisingly, the vote wasn’t close.
Shane Bieber, who in the abbreviated season was the best pitcher in all of baseball, took home the hardware on Wednesday night and joined former Indians Gaylord Perry, CC Sabathia, Cliff Lee and Corey Kluber (twice) in this very exclusive club.
He’s the first Indians pitcher to win the award unanimously.
More than that, it once again showed the incredible development within the Indians organization, which now has produced five Cy Young winners in the past 14 years.
Bieber went 8-1 in 12 games, with a 1.63 ERA, 122 strikeouts and only 21 walks.
The most impressive stat? In eight of those 12 starts, he struck out at least 10.
Bieber’s final start of 2020 didn’t go so well, as he was rocked by the Yankees in the playoffs, giving up seven runs in 4 and 2/3 innings, but ... the votes were already in by then, and his overall body of work during the season was more than enough to earn him MLB’s top pitching prize.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.