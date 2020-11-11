Student activists call for law enforcement to leave schools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Tuesday night student activists called for school resource officers to be removed from all Cincinnati Public Schools - saying that they cause more harm than good.
About two dozen students lined up in the CPS parking lot with signs and messages calling for an end of having police officers in their schools. The protest was organized by Cincinnati Young Activists Coalition.
Those in the group say that having law enforcement in schools creates a larger problem of fostering racism.
“In CPS schools, and in almost every single CPS school, black and brown students are disproportionately given suspension in-school suspensions and expulsions as well as referred to the police,” said Yousuf Munir, who is the president of the Young Activists Coalition.
Munir is referring to data released in October by the Department of Education’s Civil Rights Data Collection. It shows of the students who were subjected to physical restraint; 52 percent were white, 26 percent were black and 14 percent were Hispanic or Latino.
Seven-percent of African American and Hispanic students are being restrained compared to .1 percent of white students.
“The idea that we would criminalize literal children’s behavior instead of working to prevent the problems from happening in the future and working into making them into the people our society and future needs them to be is just absurd,” said Munir.
With many shootings reported in schools over the years, FOX19 NOW has talked to parents and students who say that they feel safer with officers in schools. Some even support teachers being armed, but those with the Cincinnati Young Activists Coalition say that’s not the answer.
“That’s a reactionary policy. It’s reacting instead of being proactive having the police there in case something happens it puts a simple Band-Aid on the problem instead of working to actually solve it,” said Munir.
The students protesting on Tuesday said they would like to see more counselors and mental health professionals replace the school resource officers.
FOX19 NOW did reach out to the public relations manager at Cincinnati Public Schools for a response to the protest, but we have not yet heard back.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
