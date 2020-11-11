Twinsburg City School District blames Halloween house party for spike in COVID-19 cases at high school

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 is still disrupting learning for students in Northeast Ohio schools.
So far in Twinsburg, the school district has 25 new cases, with most being from Twinsburg High.
The district believes many students got the virus after going to a house party on Halloween.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kathryn Powers says a large number of students attended this party and didn’t follow any safe guidelines.
"When you start to mix people from other bubbles, it causes cases,” said Donna Skoda, Summit County health commissioner.
Skoda says even though it’s hard, students and their families need to put large gatherings on hold for right now.
“Every time you add an activity, a trip to the store, anywhere you go, you increase your risk of getting COVID-19,” she added.
It’s not just students that has health officials worried about, a large number of teachers are also testing positive.
“Teachers are older. Many of them are not youngsters, and so, if your with a child and you get COVID-19, it’s different than if a youngster gets COVID-19,” said Skoda.
Skoda did not recommend schools in the county shutting down, but she says it’s crucial for students and staff to follow safety guidelines in and out of the classrooms.
As for Twinsburg, the district will continue to in-person classes.
Superintendent Powers is urging parents to tell their kids about the importance of wearing masks, washing their hands, and keeping a safe distance apart.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.