University of Akron will move to remote instruction starting Monday due to rise in COVID-19 cases throughout state

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron announced on Wednesday that it will move to remote instruction starting Monday, Nov. 16 after Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide address and “the growing number of COVID-19 cases.”
UA said this includes lecture courses that are currently face-to-face along with hybrid courses, lab courses, and in-person exams and tests.
The operational changes put in place on Monday will remain in effect, according to UA.
UA said students in field placements, clinicals, and student-teaching assignments should continue to follow protocols set in place by the site they are in.
Critical research will continue with the already reduced capacity in labs, according to UA.
UA said these changes will also go into effect for the Medina County and Wayne County campuses.
