Veterans Day: Deals, discounts available to former and current military members

The Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in downtown Cleveland. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Steph Krane | November 11, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 6:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, an annual celebration of those who served in our armed forces.

Below is an incomplete list of local and national businesses that are offering Veterans Day discounts:

Akron Metro RTA: Free rides for everybody on all Metro services.

LakeTran: Veterans ride free.

Fred’s Diner in Akron: Free SOS meal to veterans, carry out only.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for active and retired military.

Red Robin: Free tavern burger and steak fries for active and retired military from Nov. 11-30 for dine-in or to-go.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active military can get a free meal from a special menu.

7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp through the store’s Veterans Advantage program.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to current and former military. Dine in or carry out.

Dunkin': Free donut for veterans and active military.

