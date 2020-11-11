Veterans Day: Deals, discounts available to former and current military members

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, an annual celebration of those who served in our armed forces.
Below is an incomplete list of local and national businesses that are offering Veterans Day discounts:
Akron Metro RTA: Free rides for everybody on all Metro services.
LakeTran: Veterans ride free.
Fred’s Diner in Akron: Free SOS meal to veterans, carry out only.
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola for active and retired military.
Red Robin: Free tavern burger and steak fries for active and retired military from Nov. 11-30 for dine-in or to-go.
Bob Evans: Veterans and active military can get a free meal from a special menu.
7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp through the store’s Veterans Advantage program.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries to current and former military. Dine in or carry out.
Dunkin': Free donut for veterans and active military.
Click here for more Veteran’s Day discounts.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.