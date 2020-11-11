Willoughby South High School suspends sports until further notice

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sports at Willoughby South High School are suspended until further notice, a school sports department Twitter account said.
The announcement comes nearly two weeks after the Willoughby-Eastlake School District closed the high school to in-person learning because of the amount of staff members in quarantine.
The district has been struggling with clusters of coronavirus cases throughout this school year.
Mandatory quarantines have shut down schools in the district multiple times.
