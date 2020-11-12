3 additional Cuyahoga County BOE poll workers test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three additional Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) poll workers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, election officials announced Thursday.
One worker was assigned to the Olmsted Falls Intermediate School and the other two workers were at the Church of St. Clarence in North Olmsted.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Director Anthony Perlatti said he is working with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health for guidance.
On Nov. 10, officials announced a poll worker assigned to the Fairhill Partners polling location on Fairhill Road tested positive for COVID-19 several days after the election.
“After speaking with local health officials about the situation, I am confident that the risk for voters who visited the Fairhill location was very low. Both agencies have assured me that normal investigation and contact tracing protocols will be followed. Anyone who is deemed a close contact or who is identified as being at risk will be contacted by their local health department,” said Perlatti.
