Baker Mayfield facing big test in second half of season

“I think he’s ready to ascend,” head coach Kevin Stefanski. “I think all of our our players, the main focus is ‘we have to get better’. As individuals and as a team, we have to get better. That was our mantra coming off the bye. We can’t stay the same. I’d put Baker right in there. He has to continue to get better, and I think comfort level with what we’re doing, my comfort level and understanding him and all of our players will allow us to put game plans together to play to our guys' strengths.”