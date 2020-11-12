Carroll County Sheriff’s Office search for man suspected of series of thefts in and around Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are asking the community to help identify a man suspected of being involved in a series of thefts in and around Carrollton early Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect was driving a newer model maroon Ford Explorer.
Deputies described the suspect as short, about 140 pounds, with dark hair.
The sheriff’s office shared the following security photos of the suspect and the Ford involved in the thefts:
Call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 330-627-2141 and opt 0 for dispatch if you can identify him or give any more information on these thefts.
Tips can also be left anonymously by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.