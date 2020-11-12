Cleveland’s 2020-21 winter weather forecast: Expect about double the amount of snow from last season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This winter season, the 19 News First Alert meteorologists are predicting to get about 50 to 60 inches of snow accumulation -- which is twice as much as last season’s snowfall totals.
19 News’ team of meteorologists have been rated “most accurate” by WeatheRate for 16 straight years.
“We’ve had five straight winters, where we’ve had less than our normal snowfall. So, you would think the law of averages says we’re due for a big winter. But weather doesn’t work that way," Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas said.
In a typical winter, which begins Dec. 21, the Cleveland area will see about 65 to 70 inches of snow.
That means this year’s prediction is below average, but still a lot more than what fell during the 2019-20 season.
Last season, Cleveland got 30 to 35 inches, which was due to winter temperatures being higher than normal.
“I do think that we will see a warmer than average winter. I think we’ll have some pretty big swings in there ... ," Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said.
The last several years have been warmer than average.
"That’s just the way it has been. We were warmer than average. We didn’t get a lot more rain, which you have to have that cold air in place, consistently, to turn on the Lake Effect snow machine.” Nicholas said.
La Nina, which represents periods of below-average sea surface temperatures across the east-central Equatorial Pacific, will impact Cleveland’s winter.
“Because of La Nina, we get a better chance of rain, snow, winter storms. If it’s cold enough, we could be seeing significant winter storms," he said. “But we may have temperature swings where we could get a decent amount of rain in January or February and not get that snow, because potentially the lack of cold air.”
That’s when everyone in the area is counting on the Ohio Department of Transportation to clear the roadways.
“One thing last year that we did a little differently and we’re going to continue doing differently is the use of liquids. We use a salt and water solution and we call it ‘brine.' We’ve been using that a lot more to help us during the battling of our snow and ice,” ODOT Spokesperson Amanda McFarland said.
