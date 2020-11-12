Record-shattering 7,101 new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 5,658 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 274,457 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, a day after delivering a statewide address warning of new business restrictions if the spread of the coronavirus is not slowed.
The 24-hour record increase of 7,101 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 35 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
As he does every Thursday, the governor released the updated color-coded map for the state’s Public Health Advisory system detailing the threat level of COVID-19 throughout Ohio.
Only 20 of Ohio’s 88 counties are not red on the threat level map. Franklin and Tuscarawas counties are the two that have been added to the “watch list” this week.
An additional 14,958 total cases and 342 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 21,558 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 4,143 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
