Governor defends warning against Ohio bars, restaurants as COVID-19 case records continue to shatter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio set another record for daily reported COVID-19 cases on Thursday with over 7,100 new infections.
“This virus is running wild through the state of Ohio,” Gov. DeWine stated.
The record comes a day after Gov. Mike DeWine warned of the potential need to impose more restrictions statewide, specifically aimed at sectors likes bars and restaurants, in an attempt slow transmission of the coronavirus.
“We’re going to have very bad consequences if this thing continues at the rate it’s going,” the governor said.
Gov. DeWine defended his statewide address during Thursday afternoon’s regularly-scheduled COVID-19 briefing. He said he would evaluate for the next week whether dining establishments should be shut down.
“We have to take action. It would be totally irresponsible at this point not to take action,” Gov. DeWine added.
The governor said he is citing the need to possibly restrict bars on reports and data his administration has seen showing that spread could be linked to bars and restaurants, adding that the time spent indoors in a congregate setting and less use of masks also make the areas potentially more dangerous.
