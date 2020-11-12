Grayton Road Tavern owner pushing back against governor’s plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not change course during his Thursday media briefing and still plans on shutting down Ohio gyms, bars, and restaurants as early as next week if the state does not see improvement in its daily COVID-19 numbers.
The Governor announced that 68 of the state’s 88 counties are now in red, the second-highest level, in the state’s color-coded COVID-19 threat map, which means those counties are at an emergency level for the virus’ spread.
That is not comforting for Jennifer Natale, the owner of the Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland, when it comes to the threat the governor made to shut down bars and restaurants if the numbers do not improve.
“Angry is an understatement about what I feel right now,” Natale said.
Natale is wondering why bars and restaurants are being targeted when all around her she sees people hosting private gatherings and parties and has major doubts a shutdown of bars and restaurants will have any effect.
“You’re punishing the small businesses, but yet people are still going to go out, they’re still going to get together,” she said.
And Natale is quick to point out that every mandate the state has imposed, including masks and the shutdown of alcohol sales at 10:00 pm, has been followed by her establishment, and she also has doubts those same regulations are being followed at private gatherings.
“It honestly feels like a personal attack when he makes comments like that, that’s why I am definitely more passionate about this shutdown than I was the first one,” she said.
Natale says her business is getting by, barely, and she is not interested in a second round of loans preferring to get to work and keeping her employees on the job.
And she has a warning for other businesses.
“So what is our end game, are we going to shut the economy down again,” she said.
And the Ohio Restaurant Association is pushing back against the governor’s threat.
“Any discussion of another restaurant closure is inconsistent with any science or contract tracing data that we have been provided, which continues to detail that the greatest risk of transmission is occurring in unregulated private gatherings,” the association said in a statement.
