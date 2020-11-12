Jennifer & Co. salon and spa closed from Nov. 13-22 due to ‘alarming rise’ in Lake County COVID-19 cases

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County salon and spa will shut down its services for 10 days as a precaution after the spike in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Ohio.
Jennifer & Co. owner Jennifer Pealer said she made the decision to close both the Mentor and Mentor-on-the-Lake salons from Nov. 13-23 “due to this alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in our community.”
The salons will reopen on Nov. 23.
Staff members will reach out to clients to reschedule existing appointments affected by the closure.
“We are committed to doing our part to protect our clients, team, families, and friends,” Pealer said. “This was a difficult decision, but the right decision. Thank you for your loyalty and understanding during this difficult and trying time for all of us.”
