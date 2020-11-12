Juvenile arrested in connection to carjacking of St. Ignatius student in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the armed carjacking of a St. Ignatius student in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
Cleveland Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday, one day after the brazen theft.
The student left school and got into his car, which was parked off-campus near Monroe and West 30th. That’s about two blocks from the school.
Surveillance video obtained by 19 News shows a white SUV pull up to the teenager as he approached his vehicle.
It’s unclear how many people were in the SUV, but police said two suspects got out and forced the student out of his vehicle at gunpoint.
They fled down Lorain Avenue.
The video shows the victim standing with his hands in the air as the suspects sped away.
“Anytime there’s an incident on our campus, we take it very seriously. It’s always frightening. It’s certainly frightening for the student,” said St. Ignatius Vice President of Campus Operations Richard Klingshirn.
He said the student was back in school on Wednesday.
“We remind our kids if you’re confronted, don’t fight back. That’s what this student did. He absolutely did the right thing,” Klingshirn told 19 News.
He insisted the campus is safe thanks to a patrol partnership with Cleveland Police, dozens of surveillance cameras, and an emphasis on preventative safety measures and education for the school community.
“Our campus is in the middle of an urban neighborhood, so, unfortunately, the activities in the surrounding community do affect us from time to time,” he admitted.
Klingshirn said students are also encouraged to walk in pairs or groups when leaving school property. Security escorts are also available.
Cleveland Police did not say how many additional suspects are wanted in connection to the incident.
