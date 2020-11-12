Lorain County Municipal judge responds to claims ‘system failed’ after domestic violence victim is shot

“We typically order a person who we believe to be a credible threat to another person to be connected to a GPS monitor. Once connected we rely on the GPS company to maintain contact with the police and the alleged victim and that they notify the person and the police immediately of any violation so that the police can act post-haste on the violation to secure the safety of the alleged victim and if necessary, others. This method is the preferred method rather than setting a bond that can be posted with uncertainty as to the location of the alleged offender. A high bond or cash/surety bond may make people feel better but in my almost 40 years of experience, I find that the GPS monitor is the best chance of protecting the alleged victim rather than a high bond that can be posted. My experience is that though a high bond might provide gratification to some that the person has received an immediate consequence for their actions, setting a bond for that reason is inappropriate in our American system of government as a premature punitive sanction. A cash or surety bond, which is typically posted on misdemeanor crimes, accomplishes nothing more than costing money to the accused and to the accused’s family, angering the accused even more who then takes out his/her anger on the family member who reported the crime. I know you understand this because of your experience as a law enforcement officer and your extensive training in the area of domestic violence. As you know we attempt to diffuse the abuser - not feed their anger and rage to the detriment of the alleged victim.”