Man kills self after shooting his child’s mother in the head, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 30-year-old man killed himself Wednesday evening after shooting the mother of his child in the head.
Police said they responded around 8:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Cross St. in Akron after receiving a call about a shooting inside a home.
It was later determined that the man called a relative after shooting the 30-year-old woman.
When police arrived, they attempted establishing communication with the man, who was outside the home and armed with a handgun.
Police said Akron police officers attempted de-escalation techniques upon finding the armed suspect.
The man fatally injured himself in front of officers, police said.
He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died.
Other officers entered the home and found the 30-year-old female victim and a 2-year-old child.
The toddler was not injured, police said, but the woman, though conscious and breathing, was shot in the head.
EMS was on scene and provided the woman with immediate medical attention, police said.
She was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.
The 2-year-old child was placed in the care of Summit County Children’s Services.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, and Akron Police Department will continue investigating.
The names of those involved is being withheld while police confirm identification and reach out to the families.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.