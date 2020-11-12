Max & Erma’s to sell everything online from closed Mentor location

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Max & Erma’s Restaurant in Mentor has been closed and now the company is making everything available for sale in an online auction.
This not only includes kitchen equipment and furniture, but various tin signs, antiques and nautical items.
The online auction is Tuesday, Nov. 17 at www.biddergy.com from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you do not have a computer, you can call 866-260-1611 for more information.
Interested buyers can inspect items at the pre-auction inspection on Monday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7890 Mentor Ave.
You can also view all items at www.biddergy.com.
