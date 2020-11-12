Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health Care stop all hospital visitation, effective immediately

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday we told you the Cleveland Clinic is postponing some non-essential surgeries, and now more local hospitals are taking action amid this ongoing coronavirus surge.
As COVID-19 infections reach a record of more than 7100 new cases in a 24-hour period, some area hospitals are asking that visitors do not come to the hospital with patients.
Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Mercy Medical Center has temporarily stopped all hospital visitation.
This went into effect on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The parents of an 18-year-old man was asked to sit in the Emergency Room parking lot and wait for a phone call from the hospital to let them know how serious his injuries were from an accident. The family at that point had been waiting at the Canton hospital for about two and a half hours. They said they do understand coronavirus concerns, but were clearly emotional as they waited on a call about their son.
Maternity patients are still allowed one support person, but it must be the same person throughout the day.
The support person can go but cannot be switched.
For Mercy STATCAREs, physician practices and outpatient locations, patients are asked to come to appointments alone.
“The ongoing safety of patients, caregivers and our communities remains our top priority. These steps are intended to keep our caregivers and patients as safe as possible while also recognizing the value visitors bring to patients.”
Summa Health Care based in Akron is also not taking any chances when it comes to COvID-19.
The health system also put a no visitors policy in place on Thursday. Mothers ready to deliver can have one support person and any other exceptions will be made on a case by case basis,
Tim Pugh of Akron says his girlfriend delivered a healthy baby boy in Akron, but he was the only member of his family permitted in to the hospital because of the increasing threat of COVID-19. “I was able to go in when the child was born with the mother, but if I didn’t make it with the mother there was no way I could get in. I think it’s pretty messed up,” Pugh said.
But the Akron man says he doesn’t doubt that it’s a necessary measure to keep hospitals safe.
Maternity patients can have one support person but it must be the same person throughout the day. For doctor’s appointments the patients are asked to come alone. University Hospitals in Cleveland say there have been no changes to their screening or visitation policies at this time. But they continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely.
