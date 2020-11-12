Michigan bars, restaurants required to collect customers’ contact information to track COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An order from Michigan’s governor now requires restaurants to collect contact information from customers for tracing in case a coronavirus outbreak is linked to the establishment.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order took effect on Nov. 2, according to 19 News affiliate WJRT and the Associated Press.
Customers must provide their names, phone numbers, and time of entry at Michigan bars and restaurants for COVID-19 contact tracing.
The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association released a statement regarding the order, stating the new restrictions will likely result in more job loss and business closures.
“The COVID-19 outbreak investigation data collected by the MDHHS continues to show minimal transmission from restaurant dining, despite the rising caseloads, representing only about 2% of all cases the state is investigating.”
As of Thursday morning, the state of Michigan has over 229,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.
