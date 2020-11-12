Newburgh Heights postal worker helps to save a man’s life

Newburgh Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Claire Montgomery doesn’t have a cape; however, she is starting to be recognized in Newburgh Heights as a “Superwoman,” minus the costume.
Her outfit of choice is that of the United States Postal Service; she is a letter carrier.
For the past five years, she has been delivering mail throughout the greater Cleveland, Ohio area.
These days he doesn’t have to go far to make sure those on her route become familiar with her face.
Newburgh Heights is where she lives and distributes packages on a daily basis.
On October 15th, she became very curious and suspicious about the apparent absence of her neighbors on one of the many addresses she serves.
“Mail and packages started to pile up, and normally this is one of my neighbors that is always calling my name and joking around with me.
It was weird that I hadn’t seen him and I thought something was wrong.
So I discussed with some of my friends and suggested to the police that they do a wellness check”, she said.
That alert thinking led to Newburgh Heights Police responding to the call.
One on the scene, they found a man in dire straits, who had to be rushed to the hospital, according to Ms. Montgomery.
“The Police had to break the door down to get in the house.
I was told had they not come out; he would have died”, a concerned Claire Montgomery told 19 News.
Most likely, had it not been for Claire Montgomery’s quick thinking and concern, perhaps something tragic would have happened.
Right now, the man, who’s name we can not use, was in intensive care. However, we are happy to report he is expected to make a full recovery.
While her outward modesty won’t allow her to sing lead on this choir humanitarian spirit.
Clare Montgomery is now front and center singing solo, like a Super Hero.
