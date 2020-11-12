Would Northeast Ohio businesses survive if the governor closes restaurants, bars and gyms again?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio businesses are getting nervous after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new mask mandate on Wednesday and threatened to close restaurants, bars and gyms if Covid numbers don’t improve by next week.
If businesses don’t comply with the new guidelines, they could be facing financial consequences.
The governor also said he may be shutting down our favorite restaurants once again if he doesn’t see a change in the numbers.
“Thank you for your leadership governor, but respectfully where is the evidence for Covid spread in restaurants and bars?” the owner of Market Garden Brewery said on social media.
“They talked about retail majority and bars and it’s like, ‘What about these family-owned and operated businesses?,’” said Michelle Roseborough, owner of The Coffee Pot.
The Coffee Pot has been a staple in Lakewood since the ’40s.
“We would have people waiting to sit down and eat here” said Roseborough.
But those days are far memories, Roseborough tells 19 News, since the first shutdown. They’ve been using all the money coming in just to stay afloat.
“We’re afraid if we close our doors it would be so hard to come back,” said Roseborough.
With a new shutdown on the table, this family-owned business is begging the governor to find another solution.
“Come out and see what its like to live the day that we live with not providing the business that we can,” said Roseborough.
Dewine is asking retailers and restaurants to put up signs and encourage their patrons to wear masks.
But will this be enough to get the current surge under control?
If not, will The Coffee Pot and businesses like it make it through another shutdown?
“We have to-gos, but we rely on our local people to come in and have breakfast and lunch,” said Roseborough.
The governor plans to make his decision on the shutdown next week, but until then, businesses are holding their breath.
