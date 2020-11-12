Ohio Gov. DeWine urges employees to continue working from home if possible in light of 3rd COVID-19 wave

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at the governor's residence in Columbus (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | November 12, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 9:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During his statewide address, Gov. Mike DeWine offered a grim outlook for Ohioans if the latest and most intense COVID-19 surge is not brought under control soon.

“We are now seeing our third spike, but this time, things are much different," the governor said. "We had been warned that when it got colder and drier, and when people were indoors more, the virus would rise up again.”

To help limit the spread of coronavirus, the governor urged employers to continue allowing employees to work remotely if possible.

“Please don’t attend that gathering you were invited to, stay home when you can, and work from home if you can,” Gov. DeWine said on Wednesday evening.

Watch his full address:

Working remotely for non-essential employees is an option Gov. DeWine has pushed for over the past several months as part of his initial stay-at-home orders.

On Tuesday, Ohio reported 6,508 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period; the highest single-day spike since the start of the health pandemic.

