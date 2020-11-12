Riverside Local Schools move 6-12 graders to remote learning due to increase in COVID-19 cases and staff in quarantine

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Riverside Local Schools announced all LaMuth Middle School and Riverside Campus students will move to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 16 through at least the end of Thanksgiving Break.
RLS said the decision was made “due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as the amount of staff required to quarantine by the Lake County General Health District.”
District officials said they will reassess the situation to determine whether the 6-12 grade students will continue learning remotely or return to the classroom on Nov. 30.
RLS said it is also suspending all in-person athletics practices, games, and club activities from Nov. 13 until at least Nov. 22.
All communication between students, advisors, and coaches will be conducted virtually.
The district said there will be no school on Friday, Nov. 13 for 6-12 grade students who were learning in-person so they and the teachers can prepare for the remote learning transition.
School will remain in session for in-person students in grades K-5 as well as all K-12 students in the Remote Learning Academy.
The district listed the following remote learning expectations:
- Students will follow their established in-person schedule that has been used since the beginning of the year.
- Attendance is mandatory and will be taken every class period.
- There is no need for Riverside Campus students to log-in during Study Hall.
- Grading will continue in a traditional manner.
- Parents and students should use Infinite Campus to monitor progress.
- Zoom links for class meetings will be found in your child’s teacher’s Google Classroom.
RLS said all elementary schools in the district will remain open at this time.
However, district leaders encourage families to be prepared for a transition to remote learning if COVID-19 cases or required quarantines increase in the elementary buildings.
The district said all of the buildings will continue to receive a thorough cleaning and disinfecting on a daily basis.
Families should call District Nurse Heidi Perry at 440-358-8304 if a student or anyone in the student’s household tests positive for COVID-19.
