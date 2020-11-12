Separate Ohio Department of Health dashboard provides in-depth flu statistics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled an expanded health dashboard for public use showing updated flu cases and hospitalizations data.
The dashboard, which is separate from the daily COVID-19 information released from the Ohio Department of Health, shows whether season influenza trends are on the rise or decline.
According to the governor, the data shows only positive flu PCR tests reported by public health and selected clinical laboratories.
Gov. DeWine said the dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis.
Symptoms of the flu can include a fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches; all symptoms similar to the coronavirus.
