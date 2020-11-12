14-year-old girl reported missing in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can assist in locating a missing teen girl.
Julione Rosado was reported missing by her mother on Nov. 10 according to Cleveland police.
The mother told police that she spoke to her daughter on the phone and asked her to come home because it was getting late.
Rosado told her mother that she was walking East on Broadway Avenue, but she did not return and was not heard from since. The girl’s Instagram photos were also deleted, according to the police report.
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes with brown hair braids. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, white school shirt, black leggings, with a blue bandana, silver purse, and white Nike shoes.
Police checked the morgue and area hospitals, all with negative results.
Anyone with information regarding Rosado’s location should call Cleveland police immediately.
