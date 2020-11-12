Man gets 6 years in prison for violent attack on 2 people in Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20-year-old man who violently assaulted two women in the Cleveland Metroparks was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.
Shane Barker attacked the women in October 2019.
The first victim, a 61-year-old, was attacked near the Meadow Ridge picnic area in the Cleveland Metroparks Brookside Reservation on Oct. 20, 2019.
A 41-year-old woman was attacked in the same area on Oct. 23, 2019.
Both women managed to escape Barker and call police.
He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in February 2020.
“The Cleveland Metroparks police worked diligently to identify this violent suspect and as soon as he was identified the task force went to work to locate and arrest him,” U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.