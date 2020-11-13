Another record number of cases: 8,071 new coronavirus infections reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 5,700 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 282,528 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Friday, but 19 News provided a video update with the latest data:
The 24-hour record increase of 8,071 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 42 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 15,190 total cases and 346 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 21,856 hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 4,164 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
