Aultman Hospital joins list of medical centers suspending visitation due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aultman Hospital officials announced Friday they are temporarily suspending visitation due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.
This new policy goes into effect immediately.
Visitors will no longer be permitted to visit patients in any inpatient unit, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
Maternity patients will be permitted one visitor or caregiver per patient.
Outpatients, including Emergency Department patients, will be permitted one visitor or caregiver only if needed for assistance.
Surgical patients will be permitted one visitor or caregiver to remain with the patient.
Pediatric patients will be permitted two parents or caregivers per patient.
They will also be limiting which entrances visitors can use to access our facilities and when. Please check your hospital’s website to see when entrances and lobbies will be open. Access to our hospitals via the Emergency Department entrance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
These visitation restrictions apply at all Aultman facilities and emergency departments, with the exception of post-acute services at Woodlawn, the Compassionate Care Center, the Community Care Center in Alliance and the Senior Care Behavioral Health Unit.
On Thursday, Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health Care stopped all hospital visitation, effective immediately.
On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced they are postponing some non-essential surgeries.
