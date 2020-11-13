Brecksville-Broadview Heights elementary schoolers to remain in hybrid learning; high schoolers transition to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School students will transition to fully remote learning Friday, Nov. 13 due to a coronavirus outbreak in the building, the district announced Thursday.
According to the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District COVID-19 dashboard, 11 high school students and two high school staff members reported testing positive for coronavirus this week.
High school students will learn remotely through at least Monday, Nov. 30 so the situation can be monitored, and the building can be cleaned, the district said.
High school extra-curricular activities and co-curricular activities will be suspended until Nov. 30.
On Nov. 5, Brecksville-Broadview Heights Board of Education approved a transition allowing kindergartens through fourth graders to shift to in-person learning for the remainder of 2020. However, the district announced a change to the plan Thursday.
“The continued increase in case numbers in and around Cuyahoga County will prompt the BBHCSD to 'press-pause’ on the return to 5-Day/ Week, In-Person learning for Elementary students in grades Kindergarten through 4th until at least the end of the calendar year,” a statement from the district said.
Kindergarteners through 4th grade students currently in the hybrid model will remain in hybrid learning, the district said.
Elementary school students currently in the online model will continue learning online, the district said.
