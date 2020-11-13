Browns place Chris Hubbard on reserve/Covid-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have placed G Chris Hubbard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, just hours after closing their facility following a positive Covid result for a player.
This afternoon, the team re-opened the facility and the Browns returned to practice. Head coach Kevin Stefanski pointed out how holding virtual meetings and honoring the mandatory masks rule has helped the Browns avoid an outbreak.
“Obviously, every single day it’s part of how we operate,” Stefanski said following Friday’s afternoon practice. “I think also a big part of this is not having a high-risk contact. It is really a main goal of ours. It’s something we take very seriously.”
Hubbard, the first Browns player to test positive for Covid-19 this season, will miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
