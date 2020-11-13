Cleveland Browns close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The organization said the player was immediately placed into self-isolation, the Browns' facility was closed, and contact tracing is being conducted.
The Cleveland Browns, who did not identify the player who tested positive for a coronavirus infection, are scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Sunday. The NFL has not indicated yet if the game will be impacted.
