Cleveland Browns close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19
By Chris Anderson | November 13, 2020 at 9:34 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 9:39 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said the player was immediately placed into self-isolation, the Browns' facility was closed, and contact tracing is being conducted.

The Cleveland Browns, who did not identify the player who tested positive for a coronavirus infection, are scheduled to host the Houston Texans on Sunday. The NFL has not indicated yet if the game will be impacted.

