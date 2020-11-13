Cleveland Clinic reports highest percent positive of COVID-19 tests on Thursday since start of pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic health system reported the highest percent positive of COVID-19 tests conducted on symptomatic patients in Northeast Ohio on Thursday.
Thirty-two percent of symptomatic patients tested at the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday were positive for the coronavirus.
The Cleveland Clinic said that’s the highest positivity rate since the start of the pandemic months ago.
The state of Ohio also set a record on Thursday with over 7,100 new coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.