Cleveland mayor’s office vows to increase enforcement of health orders due to ‘alarming increase’ in COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was joined by several city officials to provide a Friday morning update regarding the city’s progress in the fight against COVID-19.
The mayor’s remarks came as Cleveland is reporting an “alarming increase” in coronavirus infections.
According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health on Nov. 12, there are a total of 153 fatalities and 7,683 COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.
Police Chief Calvin Williams and Safety Director Karrie Howard said officers, as well as members of the city Department of Public Health, will increase enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to slow the spread.
Previously, officials checked bars and restaurants on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at peak times to ensure compliance.
Chief Williams said police will now conduct compliance checks on Sundays and expanded times during the week to ensure proper signs are posted, masks are being worn by customers, and social distancing is adhered to.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.