Cleveland police sergeant disciplined for role in restraining teen sister of Tamir Rice at time of his 2014 shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sergeant with the Cleveland Division of Police has been suspended two days without pay for her “unsatisfactory performance” in handling the 2014 shooting scene of Tamir Rice.
Sergeant Janelle Rutherford was the First District supervisor in charge at the time on Nov. 22, 2014 when 12-year-old Rice was shot by Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann outside of Cudell Recreation Center after witnesses reported seeing an African-American boy waving around an authentic-looking firearm.
The weapon Rice, who died from the gunshot wound on Nov. 23, 2014, was carrying turned out to be an Airsoft pellet gun.
Rice’s 14-year-old sister was inside of the recreation center at the time of the shooting and ran to the scene after learning that her brother was shot.
While on the way, the teen girl was restrained by Cleveland police officers and later placed in the rear seat of a cruiser.
The city of Cleveland said a complaint about the restraint was filed with the Office of Professional Standards in February 2015 on behalf of Rice’s sister.
The investigation was completed more than four years later in October 2019, recommending discipline against Rutherford.
The office of Chief Calvin Williams held a pre-disciplinary hearing in early 2020 and found that Rutherford was “not guilty” departmental charges.
An appeal to Chief Williams' decision was voted on by the Cleveland Police Review Board, prompting a second investigation by the Department of Public Safety into Rutherford’s role.
In June, the director of the Department of Public Safety amended the ruling and found that Rutherford was “guilty” of allegations of unsatisfactory performance.
As a result, Rutherford was suspended for two workdays without pay.
Cleveland police deemed Officer Loehmann’s actions of shooting Rice “reasonable and within guidelines.” He was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application.
