Cleveland Public Library hosts conversation with Bryan Stevenson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Conversations about systemic racism have been happening all across the country. Here in Cleveland, attorney and author Bryan Stevenson will discuss the criminal justice system.
Join Cleveland Public Library for a conversation about truth and justice with Bryan Stevenson on Saturday, December 5 at Noon via zoom.
He’s the founder the Equal Justice Initiative and author of Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption... now a major motion picture.
Stevenson will discuss racial bias in the criminal justice system. Why it’s still happening in 2020 and the fight for change?
