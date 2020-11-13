Cuyahoga County Public Library adapts COVID-19 policies as Ohio faces surge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Public Library is changing their COVID-19 policies as cases rise in Ohio.
Masks must be properly worn at all times starting Monday, Nov. 16.
Face shields, bandanas, gaiters and improvised facial coverings will not be permitted, according to a release from the library.
Masks will be provided to those without one.
Consumption of food and beverage is not allowed, the release said.
The library continues to offer the following services:
• Curbside/drive-through pick-up
• Telephone reference
• Call ahead printing and faxing
• Online readers advisory
• eBooks and eAudiobooks
• Streaming movies and music
