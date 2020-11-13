Fairview Park City Schools to transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park City Schools Superintendent Bill Wagner announced the district will transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break through the end of winter break.
This decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cuyahoga County.
Students will continue hybrid learning until Thanksgiving break, according to a letter sent to families.
Then, students will learn remotely until the end of the semester.
The spring semester learning plan will be announced after evaluation of December COVID-19 data.
Winter sports will continue, the letter said.
Read the letter here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.