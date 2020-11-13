Fairview Park City Schools to transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break

Fairview Park City Schools to transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break
Fairview Park City Schools to transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break (Source: Fairview Park City Schools)
By Avery Williams | November 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 9:00 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park City Schools Superintendent Bill Wagner announced the district will transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break through the end of winter break.

This decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cuyahoga County.

Students will continue hybrid learning until Thanksgiving break, according to a letter sent to families.

Then, students will learn remotely until the end of the semester.

The spring semester learning plan will be announced after evaluation of December COVID-19 data.

Winter sports will continue, the letter said.

Read the letter here.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.