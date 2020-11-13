FIRST ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Strong winds could lead to trees down and power loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A First Alert Day has been activated for Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A strong cold front is forecast to track through in the morning. Wind gusts with this system could exceed 50 mph at times. This will be most likely along the lakeshore. There is the threat of power loss and trees down. The rain with the system arrives Saturday night. We will get around a half inch of rain. We have the rain ending fairly early Sunday morning. There will actually be some clearing behind the front. The wind will be the major story with this. The Browns game on Sunday will be impacted once again by the strong winds. The weather team will be watching this all weekend for you.