Geneva Area City Schools closed Friday due to staff shortages

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Geneva Area City School District announced a Friday, Nov. 13 school closure due to staff shortages Thursday evening.
The district said the the shortage is due to staff illnesses and absences.
Reasons for the staffing shortage include COVID-19, other illnesses, family illnesses and personal days, the district said.
All weekend Geneva Area City Schools activities are canceled.
No breakfast or lunch will be distributed, and no transportation to Atech or St. John will be offered.
