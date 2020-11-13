Grand jury indicts Summit County man for kidnapping, raping woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury has indicted a registered sex offender who is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive in the basement of his Coventry Township home.
John Lent, 60, was indicted on the charges of rape, attempted rape and kidnapping.
Lent was arrested by Summit County Sheriff deputies on Oct. 13.
Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said deputies responded to the home on Swartz Road after receiving two 911 calls regarding a woman being held hostage.
“The deputy asked if there were any females in the residence and the man said no. At that point the deputy announced himself and said Sheriff’s Office, he heard a female’s voice screaming for help -- coming from the basement. Shortly thereafter a female came running up the stairs of the basement with a man chasing her trying to pull her back into the basement. At that point the deputy responded,” Inspector Holland said.
Deputies rescued the 39-year-old woman and EMS transported her to Akron General Medical Center.
Holland said the woman had somehow managed to text a friend who called 911.
19 News has learned Lent was just released from prison in August and is a registered sex offender with a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1984.
Lent’s convictions include multiple counts of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, burglary and theft.
He is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.
