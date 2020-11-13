Health leaders discuss COVID-19 spread in Cuyahoga County as record-high number of infections reported in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, are set to discuss the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.
A virtual briefing will be held on Friday afternoon:
Remarks on Friday came after Ohio set another statewide record of 8,071 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 714 deaths in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland, as well as 26,880 coronavirus cases; the second-most in the state.
