Here’s a list of retail stores closed for Thanksgiving 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For years, Black Friday shopping started on Thanksgiving with customers lining up at the door outside stores.
Add that tradition to the list COVID-19 has canceled in some sort.
Dozens of retailers have already announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Some have previously been closed for Turkey Day to encourage staff and customers to celebrate the holiday at home, but others aren’t opening their doors to promote social distancing amid the pandemic.
Here is the list of stores closed on Nov. 26, 2020:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Footlocker
- GameStop
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot/Office Max
- Old Navy
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Ulta
- Under Armour
- Walmart
- Williams Sonoma
