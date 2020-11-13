Jury selection begins in trial for Summit County woman charged in 2012 murder of Army veteran

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Friday in the trial of a woman charged in the 2012 murder of an Army veteran.
New Franklin police said Erica Stefanko and Chad Cobb killed Ashley Biggs, 25.
Her body was found inside her vehicle in a Chippewa Township, Wayne County cornfield on June 21, 2012.
According to police, Cobb and Bigg’s were having a custody battle over their child.
Biggs, who worked as a delivery driver for Domino’s pizza in Green, was lured to a closed business in New Franklin on June 20, 2012 and was murdered, police said.
Her body was found the next day.
Cobb was also arrested the next day, hiding in a wooded area behind a relative’s home.
In 2013, Cobb pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Stefanko, a mother of four, was arrested in November 2019 at her Doylestown home after dropping her kids off at school.
She is facing multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, kidnapping and retaliation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.